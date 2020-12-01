Kimball man accused of child abuse, sexual assault

Gering Police arrested a 27-year-old Kimball man on charges of injuring his infant daughter. He also faces charges in the sexual assault of his former girlfriend.
Ryan J. Glenn has been charged with first-degree forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony; and child abuse, a Class IIIA felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Gering Police began an investigation on Oct. 25 after a woman and her boyfriend brought in her 4-month-old daughter to the hospital. The woman had picked up the girl from her father, identified as Ryan Glenn. The infant was observed to suffer from bruises around her eyes and marks on her arms, legs and shoulders. Glenn allegedly told the mother that the girl had scratched herself.
A Regional West doctor said it would be “super abnormal” for an infant to have scratched herself, causing the bruising, as an infant that age could not roll over on its own and “there was no way” that the infant could cause bruising to the degree the infant suffered.
Police interviewed the mother who said she had exchanged custody with the father two days earlier and that the child did not have any marks on her when dropped off. On Oct. 25, Glenn allegedly sent the woman pictures of the child, claiming she had scratches but that he didn’t cause the scratches. The two parents argued and Glenn dropped off the child with her mother.
While police were talking to the mother, she also alleged that Glenn had sexually assaulted her about a month prior to the incident. An investigator followed up with the woman, who alleged that she was living in Gering and that she and Glenn had broken up, but she had still been living with him until getting new living arrangements. She alleged she came home, went to bed, and fell asleep, waking to Glenn allegedly sexually assaulting her. The woman said she told the man to stop sexually assaulting her, but he continued. The woman disclosed the sexual assault to her mother.
The woman’s mother had a conversation with Glenn over social media, in which Glenn made admissions to the woman’s mother.
Police questioned Glenn on Nov. 6, who denied having injured the infant, claiming that perhaps his dog had injured the child. Police continued to question Glenn about the injuries to the child and the sexual assault. Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest based on statements he made during the interview. He was arrested on Nov. 30.
Glenn was arraigned on charges Monday. His bond was set at $250,000.
