Kimball man accused of child abuse, sexual assault

While police were talking to the mother, she also alleged that Glenn had sexually assaulted her about a month prior to the incident. An investigator followed up with the woman, who alleged that she was living in Gering and that she and Glenn had broken up, but she had still been living with him until getting new living arrangements. She alleged she came home, went to bed, and fell asleep, waking to Glenn allegedly sexually assaulting her. The woman said she told the man to stop sexually assaulting her, but he continued. The woman disclosed the sexual assault to her mother.