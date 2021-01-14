 Skip to main content
Kimball man killed in crash
A Kimball man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash that is under investigation by Garden County authorities.

Media reports indicate that Garden County Sheriff Michelle Quinn said John Aguiniga was driving a commercial semi with a side-dump trailer full of manure when the crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. on County Road 183 northeast of Oshkosh.

The Star-Herald reached out to Quinn, who did not return a call for information as of presstime.

Funeral services are planned for Jan. 22 at Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball.

