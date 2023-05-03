A Panhandle judge sentenced a Kimball man, convicted of shooting and killing his wife, to 20 years in prison during proceedings Tuesday, May 2.

Twelfth Judicial District Judge Derek Weimer sentenced William "Shane" Serrano, 37, to 20 years in prison on a charge of manslaughter, a Class IIA felony. He was also sentenced to 10 to 20 years imprisonment on a charge of possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class II felony, and one year in prison on two counts of attempted terroristic threats, both Class IV felonies.

In March, a Kimball County District Court jury found Serrano guilty of charges in connection with the Jan 3, 2022, shooting of 21-year-old Tessa Ghering. The jury acquitted him on a charge of first-degree murder.

Kimball Police responding to the shooting found Ghering deceased in a bedroom of the home she shared with Serrano in the 600 block of S. Oak Street. The woman had been shot in the head one time, according to court documents.

Serrano told police that he had accidentally shot his wife, saying he had been trying to determine if a shotgun was loaded and that the gun discharged. When police examined the weapon, one single spent shell was found in the shotgun and 20 live shells were located in the backpack.

An investigation determined that Serrano had been involved in an argument with his ex-wife and another woman prior to the shooting. The two had been arguing about custodial arrangements regarding their children, and Serrano allegedly threatened to harm them. He had made similar threats two days prior to the shooting. Those threats are the subject of the attempted terroristic threats charges

During the argument, Serrano's sons witnessed the man get a 20-gauge shotgun stored in rafters in the garage at the home, carrying it through the home with a backpack containing shells for it. The boys told police they could hear their father loading the shotgun. As he walked through the living room, they said, he was carrying the gun in a broken, or open, fashion. The boys were in the home at the time of the shooting

Serrano was given credit for 485 days already served. Serrano was ordered to serve the sentences on the manslaughter charge consecutively. The sentences for the attempted terroristic threats charge will be served concurrently

Prosecutor Doug Warner, an assistant attorney general with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted the case. Serrano was represented by Kelly Breen, attorney with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, and Stacy Bach, public defender, at trial. Bach represented Serrano during sentencing on Tuesday.