Kimball man sentenced on child pornography charges

A 35-year-old Kimball man has been sentenced to imprisonment on charges of possession of child pornography.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced Thursday that Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Keith H. Rivera to 48 months in prison and will also serve five years on supervised release.

According to information released by Kelly and search warrant affidavits, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office in Tonasket, Washington, received information in March 2018 from the FBI based on a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The cybertip reported that a specific IP address, email address and user name, later determined to be an individual from the State of Washington, had uploaded child pornography to his file sharing account. A search warrant was served in Washington on the residence of the person using the account which resulted in the seizure of numerous electronic items, including a cellphone. That phone had messages containing child pornography and further analysis indicated that those messages were sent from a 308 area code in August 2017. A check of the telephone number using the 308 area code determined that the number belonged to Rivera.