Law enforcement, health care communities fundraising for Scotts Bluff County deputy

In law enforcement and military circles, the phrase “I’ve got your six” means “I’ve got your back.”
Local law enforcement and others in the community are stepping up to help a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy, Josh Ruzicka, who has been hospitalized throughout October with a life-threatening illness. Sgt. Travis Petersen told the Star-Herald that Ruzicka had been treated at Regional West Medical Center in the first part of October, but had to be transported by flight to a Loveland hospital.
“He has undergone numerous surgeries and is lucky to still be with us,” Petersen said.
Ruzicka has served as a deputy with the sheriff’s department for four years. Prior to joining the department, he worked as a full-time paramedic and is a former Gering firefighter. He also served in the Marine Corps.
Josh and his wife, Beth, recently welcomed a baby girl about six weeks ago, and also have three other children, a daughter and two sons. Beth Ruzicka is a nurse at Regional West Medical Center.
Josh and Beth’s coworkers at the sheriff’s department and the hospital have come together to organize a fundraiser, called the “We’ve Got Your Six, Ruzickas - Benefit Fundraiser,” to help the couple with medical bills and lost hours at work.
“The community support has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Petersen said.
Organizers have planned a cornhole tournament, which will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell. Petersen said that organizers of the fundraiser have collected a large amount of items for a silent and live auction, donated by local businesses and residents. Cash donations have also been collected and an account, “We Got Your 6 Ruzicka,” has also been set up at Platte Valley Bank. Donations can be dropped off at Platte Valley Bank.
Pre-registration for the event is encouraged for anyone who may be playing, which is available on Facebook, https://tinyurl.com/Ruzickafundraiser, or by arriving beginning at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Entry for a two-person team is $100, which also gets two tickets to be used at the Flyover Brewer trailer, a meal donated by Runza and a T-shirt. There will also be cash prizes for the top 3 teams, $200 to $100, as well as prizes for the best-dressed team and team with the best name.
There is a $20 admission for anyone interested in attending the auctions.
The fundraising event will begin at 6 p.m. Food will also be on hand at the event, which is being served by Taco John’s. At the fundraiser, wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged.
Petersen said that organizers are hoping to see a good crowd come out and help support Ruzicka and his family as they get back on their feet.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the fundraiser can also reach out to Petersen at the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, 308-436-6667,
