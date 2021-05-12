Law Enforcement Memorial honors fallen officers

The community joined area law enforcement officers in paying tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and those still on the job at the Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Scottsbluff on Wednesday.
The ceremony, organized by the Scottsbluff Police Department, honored the 121 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, as of the morning of May 12, and local law enforcement officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty over the years.
During the introduction, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said, “This day is sacred, as we honor those who have gone before us. We honor the memory of the men and women of law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice to show our support and solidarity to the families who have been called upon to bear a special burden in hopes they will find comfort and peace.”
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman paid tribute to Amanda Baker during his speech. Baker was a corrections officer killed in February 2014.
“In the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2014, while performing her duty in the detention center, she was attacked by a 15-year-old inmate who killed her. A lot of times people don’t think of corrections officers (as law enforcement officers), because you don’t see them out. But they are law enforcement officers under federal law, just the same way that the other officers you see are. And let there be no mistake, they stand between good and evil just as much as any other officer does, but they’re living with the evildoers.”
Overman said Baker’s death highlights the dangers corrections officers face.
“When a 15-year-old kills a corrections officer ... that tells you just how dangerous it is,” he said.
State Patrol Commander Kurt Von Minden spoke about Jerry Smith, a trooper who died June 20, 2019, when his vehicle while he patrolled near Bridgeport.
“When I was asked to (speak at the memorial), I knew it wouldn’t be tough at all, because if any of you knew Jerry, you knew he was all about service. When I first moved out here, I rode with Jerry on my first day. By the end of the hour that I spent with him, I was struck by Jerry’s devotion to service.”
Von Minden said Smith’s service extended well beyond serving the community as a state patrol trooper.
“Jerry spent 22 years in the Army before he came to us. To Jerry, that just wasn’t enough. After multiple combat tours and multiple decorations for bravery, Jerry decided he needed to sign on to the Nebraska State Patrol to give more.“
Smith hadn’t been on the job very long when he died, but Von Minden said Smith made an immediate impact.
“Even though he was a relatively new trooper, Jerry spent a lot of time mentoring some of the younger officers. He was already a very accomplished leader in his own right,” he said.
Keynote speaker Tom Perkins, who heads Scottsbluff’s civil service commission, highlighted the camaraderie amongst law enforcement officers by quoting a passage from Shakespeare’s Henry V.
“Now this may not seem to have much of a relationship with what we are doing here today, except the line, ‘From this day forward, to the end of the world, we shall be remembered. We the few. The happy few. We, the band of brothers.’ In this context, as we gather here today together, the happy few, the band of brothers and sisters stand between a civil society, and possible anarchy.”
To be a law enforcement officer takes a special commitment, Perkins said.
“You see the seemly, the sad, the dangerous — the tragic aspects of life — and yet you continue to do what you are called to do,” he said.
Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan echoed Perkins’ comments of community support for law enforcement.
“I urge all citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to honor the police officers of the community, and to provide a wider base of understanding of their daily work,” she said. “I also would like to thank the law enforcement officers for all that you do. I know that this can be a thankless job. So many times, when our citizens meet you, it’s not under the best circumstances. I want you to know that we do appreciate all of your support and service to our community.”
Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Phil Eckerberg, a longtime officer, said the event is also important to highlight the work they do.
“I think it’s important to just simply remind people about what we do, why we do it and, also, what can go wrong for us when we do it,” he said.
Unlike some larger communities, Eckerberg said, locally, law enforcement officers are appreciated.
“We are very fortunate in this community that we have significant support from our public. We have a lot of people that believe in us, they believe in what we do and they want us to keep doing it.”