Law Enforcement Memorial honors fallen officers

Keynote speaker Tom Perkins, who heads Scottsbluff’s civil service commission, highlighted the camaraderie amongst law enforcement officers by quoting a passage from Shakespeare’s Henry V.

“Now this may not seem to have much of a relationship with what we are doing here today, except the line, ‘From this day forward, to the end of the world, we shall be remembered. We the few. The happy few. We, the band of brothers.’ In this context, as we gather here today together, the happy few, the band of brothers and sisters stand between a civil society, and possible anarchy.”

To be a law enforcement officer takes a special commitment, Perkins said.

“You see the seemly, the sad, the dangerous — the tragic aspects of life — and yet you continue to do what you are called to do,” he said.

Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan echoed Perkins’ comments of community support for law enforcement.