Lawsuit alleges animal neglect by Sandhills ranch

A federal lawsuit seeking more than $500,000 in damages has been filed against the owners and operators of a Sandhills ranch who have been accused of letting cattle starve rather than graze them.
According to records in the U.S. District Court-District of Nebraska, Three Forks Ranch, which operates a lodge and working cattle ranch about 40 miles north of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on the Colorado-Wyoming border, has sued Derek Schwanebeck and Lesa Schwanebeck, who reside in Ellsworth, Nebraska, and John C. Odom, of Lewellen. The Schwanebecks run a grazing business, Cornerstone Grazing in the Sandhills region, and Odom is the business’ only employee.
In April 2020, according to the suit, Three Forks Ranch and the Schwanebecks entered into a contract, with the Schwanebecks agreeing to graze 603 bred cows and 22 bulls during the summer 2020 grazing season. The contract was slated to end on Nov. 12, at which time Three Forks intended to sell the bred cows to a third party.
The Schwanebecks use a grazing technique called “intensive rotational grazing,” according to the lawsuit, where livestock are rotated between pastures so only a single, defined area is grazed at a time. The lawsuit claims that intensive rotational grazing requires more management and supervision than traditional grazing as overgrazing can quickly occur if a rancher fails to timely rotate the livestock.
“Overgrazing leads to barren pastures, which can lead to starvation if supplemental food (e.g., hay) is not available.”
Three Forks says in its lawsuit that cattle were delivered in April 2020 and were in excellent condition. The bred cows began birthing their calves a few weeks later. In July 2020, several Three Forks employees traveled to the Schwanebecks pastures to inspect, vaccinate and brand the baby calves. They branded about 575 calves, all described as being vibrant and healthy. At the time, pastures were described as being in good shape with adequate forage.
From June to August, the suit says, Derek Schwanebeck assured Three Forks personnel that its cattle were doing well. However, on Sept. 2, Derek Schwanebeck contacted the Three Forks head of cattle operation and told him several calves were dead and blamed a “disease outbreak.” Personnel immediately traveled to Nebraska, where they allege they observed over 20 dead calves in the pasture that the cows were crazing. They doctored 46 calves with antibiotics, but quickly realized that the cattle were “extremely malnourished, having been deprived of nearly all food.”
The lawsuit alleged that the Schwanebecks nor Odom had not been rotating the cattle as promised. Nearby pastures that the Schwanebecks reported to possess had ample forage, which was described in the lawsuit as “even more troubling.” Cattle “could see the food but not eat it.”
The pastures that the Three Forks Cattle were crazing were described as “devoid of any forage and air full of dust.” Surviving calves “had dead-looking hair and could hardly walk.” Some of the calves had to be transported in a pick up and horse trailer because they were too weak to make a one-mile journey to corrals for treatment.
A local veterinarian who examined the cattle on Sept. 5 determined that the surviving cows had a body condition score of 4 and showed signs of starvation and inadequate nutrition. About 20% of the cows were not able to lactate and calves suffered various conditions that were all symptoms of starvation and inadequate condition.
In total, 87 calves and 12 cows perished, the lawsuit alleges. The remaining cows, once provided medical treatment and supplemental food, were able to significantly improve and were under the car of the veterinarian.
Due to the Schwanebecks lack of care, the suit claims, 161 bred cows were in such poor condition that Three Forks had to sell them “at bargain prices” and remaining cows had to be sold “at a nominal price.” The company was only able to sell 208 bred cows under its third-party contract. Some cattle were shipped back to Three Forks, but due to their condition, they are not expected to survive the winter.
Three Forks says in its lawsuit that Derek Schwanebek has refused to accept any responsibility, including abiding by the contract that the Schwanebecks would be responsible for any sickened cows.
“Defendants’ mistreatment of these animals is more than just negligence,” the lawsuit says. “It is also cruel. ... They refused to feed living, breathing creatures that suffered and slowly starved due to Defendants’ neglect.”
The suit alleges breach of contract, negligence, fraudulent concealment and conversion on behalf of the Schwanebecks and negligence on behalf of Odom. Three Forks says it sustained losses of $500,000 and seeks actual and punitive damages. Three Forks has asked for a jury trial.
The suit was filed by former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning and two partners in Bruning’s firm, the Bruning Law Group, and two other attorneys listed as practicing with a Missouri firm.
According to court filings, Derek and Lesa Schwanebeck, represented by North Platte attorney Terrance O. Waite, have filed, and been granted, a request asking for an extension to file a response or motion for summary judgment seeking dismissal. The court provides 30 days for the party to respond, which would be Nov. 20, and they have asked to have until Dec. 21 to do so.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.