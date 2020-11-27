Lawsuit alleges animal neglect by Sandhills ranch

The pastures that the Three Forks Cattle were crazing were described as “devoid of any forage and air full of dust.” Surviving calves “had dead-looking hair and could hardly walk.” Some of the calves had to be transported in a pick up and horse trailer because they were too weak to make a one-mile journey to corrals for treatment.

A local veterinarian who examined the cattle on Sept. 5 determined that the surviving cows had a body condition score of 4 and showed signs of starvation and inadequate nutrition. About 20% of the cows were not able to lactate and calves suffered various conditions that were all symptoms of starvation and inadequate condition.

In total, 87 calves and 12 cows perished, the lawsuit alleges. The remaining cows, once provided medical treatment and supplemental food, were able to significantly improve and were under the car of the veterinarian.

Due to the Schwanebecks lack of care, the suit claims, 161 bred cows were in such poor condition that Three Forks had to sell them “at bargain prices” and remaining cows had to be sold “at a nominal price.” The company was only able to sell 208 bred cows under its third-party contract. Some cattle were shipped back to Three Forks, but due to their condition, they are not expected to survive the winter.