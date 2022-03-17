Local firefighters help battle Wellfleet blaze near North Platte

Eleven local firefighters from Gering, Morrill, Minatare and Banner County are among those battling a massive wildfire south of North Platte.

Fire Chief Nathan Flowers of the Gering Fire Department said the firefighters drove five engines to combat the blaze burning northeast of Wellfleet.

“I spoke with some of the guys down there. Currently, they’re monitoring the fire’s edge. They say the fire is still burning, with zero percent contained,” Flowers told the Star-Herald Thursday. The local firefighters left Wednesday night and arrived at the scene early Thursday morning. The department is among at least 20 tackling the fire.

High winds and rugged terrain make fighting the fire difficult, so Flowers said jets and helicopters are being used to douse the flames from the air. He said the local teams will likely return by early morning on Friday, though that depends on how much progress they can make.

Flowers said the departments helping one another are an example of their mutual aid system in action. When the Panhandle experienced difficult wildfires last summer, numerous departments came to assist in extinguishing them.

“We had a tough year last year. ... Many departments in the east helped us, now we’re returning the favor and helping them,” Flowers said.

As of Wednesday, the fire had encompassed about 1,000 acres several miles east of U.S. Highway 83 near Echo Road, according to the North Platte Telegraph. Winds as high as 20 mph with higher gusts increased the difficulty of battling the blaze, Maywood/Wellfleet Fire Chief Greg Blank said.

