Local man spearheads ‘Prayers for Police’
Local citizens will come together Saturday to support a national effort, “Prayers for Police Across America.”

Scottsbluff man Ralph Marquez said he had received an email from the organization, America Needs Fatima, a campaign of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, a Catholic 501c3 organization. The organization highlighted its campaign for “Prayers for Police” and Marquez said that the organization provided a banner and other materials for an observance.

Marquez reached out to Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer and will host a “Prayers for Police Across America” gathering on Saturday, 10 a.m., at the Scottsbluff Police Department. During the rally, retired Father Steven Deaver will say a Rosary and a “police officer’s prayer to Saint Micheal” will be read. St. Michael is considered by Catholics to the be the patron saint of police.

“We are just saying a prayer to let people know that we back the police department,” Marquez said. With “all the trouble that is going on in the United States,” he said, he would like to show local police officers and other public servants, like firefighters, support during stressful times. The Scottsbluff Police Department recently had a number of officers who were quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 case within the department, so he said he knows that they are dealing with other stresses as well.

Marquez said he sees his support also as a “thank you” to law enforcement who investigated the May 13, 2011, shooting death of his son, Dominic Marquez.

“They (Scottsbluff Police) did a lot during that investigation,” he said. “I want to show my support to them.”

He said he has become friendly with a number of police officers through the years, and said anyone who wishes to attend, whether Catholic or another religion, is encouraged to join in the effort. “(They) Law enforcement needs our prayers right now.”

