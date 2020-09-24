Local man spearheads ‘Prayers for Police’

Local citizens will come together Saturday to support a national effort, “Prayers for Police Across America.”

Scottsbluff man Ralph Marquez said he had received an email from the organization, America Needs Fatima, a campaign of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, a Catholic 501c3 organization. The organization highlighted its campaign for “Prayers for Police” and Marquez said that the organization provided a banner and other materials for an observance.

Marquez reached out to Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer and will host a “Prayers for Police Across America” gathering on Saturday, 10 a.m., at the Scottsbluff Police Department. During the rally, retired Father Steven Deaver will say a Rosary and a “police officer’s prayer to Saint Micheal” will be read. St. Michael is considered by Catholics to the be the patron saint of police.