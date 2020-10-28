Local ministry accepting donations to assist in two fires

Firefighter Ministry is assisting two families who were displaced after fires this week.

Jim Dunlap, of Lyman, has been displaced from the home he rented in Lyman. The home was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, his niece, Brenda Schlagel told the Star-Herald.

Dunlap is currently staying in a fifth wheel camper that he owned, but all of the 65-year-old man’s belongings were destroyed in the fire, including items that he bought and sold as his occupation, she said.

“He is so overwhelmed right now,” she said. “Everything is in ashes.”

Red Cross of Wyoming has provided aid in the form of a voucher, but additional sources for donations have been set up at Platte Valley Bank and Pinnacle Bank.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Carissa Smith, organizer of Firefighter Ministry, said that the ministry is also aiding a family displaced in a fire that occurred Tuesday. A family’s home near Ninth Avenue and Maple Street sustained damage and a state fire marshal was investigating.