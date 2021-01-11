Local officers train Nebraska National Guard Unit

First Lieutenant Kevin Peatrowsky of the 1057th said that though it would be unlikely the National Guard would be asked to respond to a shooting at a public school, a military base is a microcosm of any society and includes schools and even malls on some of the larger bases.

“As military police, if say we were ever called upon to take over the patrols of Fort Riley, for example … this is something we would be expected to know how to do,” Peatrowsky said.

The training included a classroom section and practical drills using Simunitions, paintball-like cartridges that contain colored soap, to help trainees experience stress levels like those of a real active shooter situation.

“(The Simunition ) travels about 300 feet-per-second so you do hear a bang, you do see a flash and you do feel an impact if you get hit,” Brown said. “But it’s not an impact that’s going to cause major injuries.”

Brown, Peatrowsky, and Sergeant First Class Matt Dodge, a Scott’s Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy as well as platoon sergeant for the 1057th’s 1st platoon, all spoke of the necessity to desensitize responders to the sights, sounds and stresses of an active shooter situation.