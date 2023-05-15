A Lyman man has been accused of shooting and killing three dogs.

Steven Sanches, 26, appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court on Monday, May 15, on three Class IIIA felony counts of intentional cruelty to an animal.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by a Scotts Bluff County sheriff’s deputy, officers were dispatched about 7:45 p.m. Sunday to the Kiowa Wildlife Refuge on East Lyman Road near South Morrill Road. Callers had reported that a man and a woman in a white Chevrolet van were observed shooting several dogs.

Deputies met with the reporting parties, who told them they had witnessed Sanches kill several dogs, then load the dead dogs into the van and leave. Deputies were given Sanches’ address, where they made contact with him.

According to the affidavit, deputies located three dead dogs on his property, a German shepherd and two puppies. They also located a rifle with chambered ammunition matching spent rounds found where the discovered dogs had been killed.

As part of the investigation, deputies determined that Sanches did not have custody of a child whom he cited in statements to police as the reason for needing to kill the dogs, and that there was no evidence of the dogs having acted in aggressive or dangerous ways.

Sanches and a 23-year-old woman were arrested. Though the woman had been listed as scheduled to appear in court Monday, online court records were not available at press time to confirm an appearance, so she is not yet being identified.

Bail was set at $15,000.