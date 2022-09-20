Lyman man accused of stabbing officer

A 36-year-old Lyman man faces charges after he allegedly stabbed a Lyman police officer responding to a report of shots being fired at a residence in the community.

According to a press release from Chief Robert Hackett of the Lyman Police Department, police arrested Jeremy Torres on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and making terroristic threats.

Hackett said the officer arrived at the 300 block of Huntley Avenue in Lyman in response to shots being fired shortly before 8 p.m. and made contact with Torres, 36. Torres allegedly attacked the officer with a knife, inflicting injuries, but the officer was able to detain him until other officers the Mitchell and Morrill Police Departments, as well as the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on scene.

Torres is being held at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

In his release, Hackett said that police are seeking information regarding the initial call of shots being fired or the attack on the officer. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center, 308-436-6666, the Lyman Police Department or the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.