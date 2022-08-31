Lyman man accused of threatening woman with machete

Authorities arrested a Lyman man Friday, Aug. 26 after a woman accused him of threatening her with a machete.

According to Scotts Bluff County Court documents, a Lyman police officer was dispatched to a verbal domestic dispute in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue in Lyman around 5:45 p.m. The officer reported he discovered a woman crying in her yard and that she suffered various injuries such as a swollen left hand and abrasions to her neck and left arm.

The woman alleged that Anthony Martinez, 28, had thrown her around the yard and threatened her both verbally and with a machete. The woman said Martinez had left down an alley.

While the officers searching for him, the officer later came across Martinez back at the residence, yelling at the woman.

Martinez was then transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center without further incident.

Martinez has been charged with four felonies: Using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony, and being a prohibited person possessing a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony; committing third-degree domestic assault with prior offenses and making terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies.

A preliminary hearing for Martinez is scheduled for Sep. 6.