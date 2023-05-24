The trial of a Scottsbluff man accused of killing a 23-year-old man by stabbing him several times will turn to the defense phase Thursday.

The jury of 12, and two alternates, is entirely comprised of women.

The trial of Gregory Moore, 57, began Monday. Moore is accused in the Nov. 25, 2020, stabbing death of Fernando Camacho-McBride. Moore has been charged with second-degree murder, a Class IB felony; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony.

Moore opted not to appear in court with his attorney, Kelly Breen, of the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy. Moore had appeared during court proceedings Monday and Tuesday.

The investigation into the stabbing death began when police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of E. 15th Street, having been asked to do a welfare check at Moore’s apartment after an “ongoing disturbance” had been reported. At that time, responding officers could see Camacho-McBride’s body inside the home and obtained search warrants for the home.

Whether or not Camacho-McBride and Moore had been involved in an altercation and who initiated that altercation is one of the key questions for the jury to consider.

Camacho-McBride did have significant quantities of methamphetamine and THC in his system at the time of his death, according to prior testimony. However, according to testimony introduced Wednesday, Moore had previously attempted to stab another man unprovoked just months prior to Camacho-McBride’s death. The jury was allowed to hear from that man as “for the limited purpose” of helping them decide if Moore had the intent, motive and knowledge — absent of mistake or accident — to have committed the crime of murder, according to an instruction read by Judge Andrea Miller.

David Smith and Scottsbluff Police Officer Bobbi Kuhlman took the stand, testifying about a March 20, 2020, incident that Moore had been involved in during which he stabbed Smith during an altercation.

Smith testified that he had rented an apartment to Moore for more than a decade when the man asked him to come to his apartment to fix plumbing. When Smith arrived at the rental, he described Moore as outside the residence, walking back and forth, yelling about the neighbors. As Smith tried to ask him about the plumbing issues, he said, Moore attacked him, throwing him to the ground and got on top of him.

The man defended himself, he said, grabbing a plastic lawn chair and hitting Moore. He described Moore as “dancing around, for lack of a better word,” during the confrontation.

During the altercation, he said, Moore had a pocket knife that he pulled and he was unfolding. Smith said he kicked the knife away from him when Moore attempted to stab him. Moore threw him to the ground a second time, jumping on him and pulling at his hooded sweatshirt.

Asked if Moore was a “big man” by Warner, Smith acknowledged he was, estimating he was 6’2”, and weighed 300 pounds.

Kuhlman was one of the police officers who responded to the scene. She said the two men separated when police arrived. Moore demanded that Smith be arrested, citing him as having assaulted him with a lawn chair.

Asked by Warner about her conversation with Moore, she said, “He said that Mr. Smith had struck him and that he had a right to protect his property and his inventory.”

Warner asked if Kuhlman told asked him about his use of the word, “inventory” and what he was referring to in using it.

“What did he say?” Warner said.

“He said I didn’t need to know that.”

Though it was not part of the testimony on Wednesday, Moore was convicted earlier this year on charges of assault causing bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the assault on Smith.

According to court documents, a large amount of evidence has been entered into the case, with more than 160 photographs and other evidence entered. During testimony on Wednesday, jurors heard from a blood analyst, Leah Innocci.

Innocci, who is with the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI), described a circular pattern in the blood evidence at the crime scene. Photographs and testimony showed a significant amount of blood throughout the apartment. Blood spatter covered each of the walls, window blinds and doors of the small apartment. A significant amount of blood pooled underneath Camacho-McBride’s body, who police found lying facedown, wearing only pants and socks.

A couch, television and speakers also had significant amounts of blood on them, including pooling blood and spatter.

According to search warrants, police located a knife near the doorway that had blood on the handle and the blade. One of the wounds that were visible on Camacho-McBride included a significant stab wound in his left upper arm, where the brachial artery is located. That wound was the fatal wound, according to earlier testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Pete Schilke.

Defense attorney Kelly Breen questioned about furniture and other objects in the home, asking if who or when the furniture and other objects had been upended could be determined by the blood evidence. She testified that it could not.

Det. Brandi Brunz testified that she had noticed a void among the blood spatter on the walls where an object had been standing. The void would indicate that the object, which she surmised to be a speaker, had been pushed over. She testified that an “L-shaped indentation” also existed in the wall, where it pushed into the wall, cracking the drywall.

In his questioning of Brunz, Kelly again made references to a struggle having occurred.

“Broken drywall and upended furniture in a house is another classic sign of a struggle, isn’t it?”

“Yes,” Brunz replied.

“A physical struggle?”

“Yes,” she said.

Kelly asked, “A violent struggle?”

“I don’t know about violent,” she replied. “Physical, yes.”

“Physical enough to break the drywall?”

“Yes.”

Proceedings for the day concluded early Wednesday as Warner indicated the state wanted to review its case to see if it needed to introduce additional evidence, though he thought the state would likely rest its case.

Breen indicated he had subpoenaed some witnesses who had not yet appeared in court, so extra time would allow the defense to track down those witnesses with the assistance of the state, to begin its case Thursday.

Trial will resume Thursday morning.