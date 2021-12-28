Man arrested after barricading himself in home, pulling a gun, sentenced to probation

A Gering man accused of pulling a handgun during an argument with his wife has been sentenced to two years probation.

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Donovan Santos, 41, during a hearing held on Dec. 20.

Santos had been arrested earlier this year by Gering Police after officers responded to his home on Pappas Boulevard on Jan. 18. Santos’ wife told police he had struck her across the face and grabbed a handgun during an altercation, saying he was going to kill himself.

The woman told police that he had been intoxicated at the time. She told police she had thrown a ketchup bottle when Santos slapped her and sprayed her with Lysol. He also retrieved a handgun, kicking a door off its hinges before she and her children got out of the home. She said he had also threatened to kill police if they showed up.