Man arrested after barricading himself in home, pulling a gun, sentenced to probation
A Gering man accused of pulling a handgun during an argument with his wife has been sentenced to two years probation.

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Donovan Santos, 41, during a hearing held on Dec. 20.

Santos had been arrested earlier this year by Gering Police after officers responded to his home on Pappas Boulevard on Jan. 18. Santos’ wife told police he had struck her across the face and grabbed a handgun during an altercation, saying he was going to kill himself.

The woman told police that he had been intoxicated at the time. She told police she had thrown a ketchup bottle when Santos slapped her and sprayed her with Lysol. He also retrieved a handgun, kicking a door off its hinges before she and her children got out of the home. She said he had also threatened to kill police if they showed up.

Gering officers requested assistance from surrounding agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol and the SWAT team led by the Scottsbluff Police Department, and evacuated local homes. Police attempted to make contact with Donavan for 2 1/2 hours before they pulled back and ended “perimeter security.” Authorities obtained a warrant for Santos’ arrest, arresting him the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 19.

According to court documents, Santos agreed to a plea agreement in September, with prosecutors agreeing to dismiss felony terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault charges against him stemming from the incident. An amended charge of third-degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor, was filed. Santos pleaded no contest to that charge.

A probation order requires Santos to complete the adult drug court program, according to online court records.

