Man arrested for burglarizing Dobby's Frontier Town

An Alliance man was arrested on Friday after burglarizing Dobby’s Frontier Town two days prior.
Christopher Heater, 31, was arrested and charged with 11 counts of burglary and theft by receiving. In an email to the Star-Herald, Alliance police chief Philip Lukens said the maximum sentence for such charges is 25 years in prison.
Alliance police officers were investigating the area at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and discovered that 11 of the attraction’s 27 buildings had been broken into.
“I’m guessing they were just doing their rounds and saw it,” Lori White, president of the Dobby’s Frontier Town board, said. “...This is our first major break-in, so we’re a little surprised about the whole thing.”
Dobby’s, which displays authentic frontier-era buildings and artifacts, opened in 1987.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the Alliance Police Department executed a search warrant on two properties within the city. Heater was subsequently arrested. Most of the stolen items were recovered from the properties, and Lukens said his department is still checking to make sure they found everything.
Originally, White said, the board was shocked that such an event had occurred. Then, she said, they grew concerned because all of their items are donated and the majority of them are irreplaceable. An estimated $500 — $1,500 worth of items were stolen from the buildings. Lukens said some of the items included antique dental and medical equipment, a hangman’s noose, a wooden chest, a barbershop kit and some keys.
The items have not yet been returned to Dobby’s because the prosecution against Heater will use them as evidence. White expected that they will be returned before the frontier town reopens on May 1.
“Everything we have out there is important to us, so we’re very grateful to the (police officers) for all their work and for taking care of us,” she said.
White commended fellow board member Craig Barthel, who spent the following weekend repairing broken doors and fixing the buildings’ locks. She said she had no idea what the motive for breaking into the frontier town would have been.
“Our community’s help coupled with technology was instrumental in solving these burglaries,” Lukens said in a press release. “It’s a new day in Alliance. If you commit a crime, we will find you and you will be held accountable. The citizens of Alliance have asked for increased safety and we are rising to meet their expectations. I’m proud of our staff and the community members who helped resolve this issue quickly. Working together is the definition of community.”
Heater is currently lodged at the Box Butte County Jail.