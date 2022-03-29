Man put into protective custody after Lewellen standoff

LEWELLEN — The sole occupant of a Lewellen residence who had threatened self-harm was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon. The man voluntarily walked outside after approximately two hours of negotiations.
He was placed into emergency protective custody after the incident in Lewellen, according to Cody Thomas, the spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Garden County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance around 2:45 p.m. State troopers, including the NSP crisis negotiators, responded to the scene.