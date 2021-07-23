Man sought for questioning in connection with Chadron homicide

Few details have been released, but the Nebraska State Patrol and Chadron Police Department have issued an alert that the agencies are seeking the public’s help in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that occurred overnight in Chadron.

Authorities are attempting to locate Ian Littlemoon, also known as Sage Littlemoon, for questioning. He may be driving a stolen, blue Ford Freestar minivan with Nebraska license plates, 69-B693, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. His last known location was in Chadron.

Littlemoon, 20, of Chadron, is described as a Native American male, approximately 6-foot, 2-inches and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or any person who locates the Ford Freestar minivan is urged to call the Chadron Police Department at 1-308-432-3025 or submit an anonymous tip via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website.

The homicide investigation is in the early stages and additional information will be released when possible.

