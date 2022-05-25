Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

A man suspected in the shooting death of a 60-year-old Scottsbluff woman remains at large, according to Scottsbluff Police, but is no longer believed to be in the immediate area.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, on charges of murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony; possession of a deadly weapon to a prohibited person, a Class ID felony; and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony; a Class IC felony, in the shooting death of Karen Cooper, of Loveland, Colorado. Cooper is an aunt of Davin Saunders, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald.

Saunders is being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Avenue Z at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Scottsbluff Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to the residence after receiving a report of an argument and shots having been fired. Police arriving at the scene found a 60-year-old woman who had been shot. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, however, she died at the scene.

Police quickly established Saunders as a suspect and began searching for him immediately. Officers with multiple agencies searched locations in Scottsbluff, Gering and Bayard.

In information released Wednesday, Scottsbluff Police said that investigators developed information that Saunders was last in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during the evening hours of Tuesday, May 24. He reportedly left the area of the Cheyenne Wal-Mart on foot. The Cheyenne Police Department is assisting the Scottsbluff Police Department in investigating this lead.

Saunders is described as a Black male, 5’11” in height, weighing 190 to 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has numerous tattoos, including tattoos on both inner forearms, a script tattoo across his upper chest, another script tattoo on the right side of his neck that has a start and the beginning and end of the text and a flaming skull above the navel.

Citizens are advised that Saunders is believed to be armed and dangerous. According to information released by Scottsbluff Police, he has an extensive history of violence. People are asked not to approach the man and to contact local law enforcement if they see him.

Spencer said an argument precipitated the shooting, though circumstances involving the argument were released. Davin Saunders is also being investigated in connection with another shooting involving a different person that occurred last week. In that incident, Saunders is accused of shooting the person in the foot.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the Scottsbluff Police Department via communications, 308-632-7176. Anonymous tips can also be left by contacting Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 308-632-STOP (7867) or by emailing crimestoppers@scottsbluff.org.

