Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

A suspect in a Scottsbluff shooting died Saturday after being killed by Cheyenne Police.

Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, had been sought in the Tuesday, May 24, shooting death of a 60-year old woman, Karen Cooper, of Loveland, Colorado.

He had reportedly last been seen in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Tuesday night after being involved in a domestic disturbance.

According to information released by Cheyenne Police Department, Saunders died after a Cheyenne Police and Laramie County Joint SWAT Team responded to a home and had an encounter with Saunders.

Information released by the department reports that Saunders had been located at a residence near the 2500 block of E. 11th Street in Cheyenne. The CPD’s joint SWAT team responded to the area to conduct surveillance. Officers obtained a warrant to enter the residence.

While on scene, the SWAT team attempted to communicate with Saunders, asking him to exit the residence, but he refused, according to information released by Cheyenne Police. Officers deployed gas in an attempt to safely lure Saunders out of the home, but he allegedly pulled a firearm and officers fired on Saunders, killing him. No further injuries were reported.

According to the Cheyenne Police Department, the scene is still active and it has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Scottsbluff Police had been seeking Saunders since Tuesday, when officers responded to a home in the in the 1700 block of Avenue Z at about 5 p.m. to a report of an argument and shots having been fired. Arriving officers found a woman, identified as Cooper in a chair. Emergency personnel attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saunders, identified in court affidavits as having shot the woman, had fled the scene, jumping into the vehicle of a woman as she left the scene during the argument. Shortly thereafter, he jumped out of the vehicle, fleeing on foot. He is believed to have escaped when another woman picked him up and he was involved late Tuesday night in a disturbance involving a firearm at the Cheyenne Walmart. However, he had fled on foot before officers arrived and remained on the lam until Saturday's shooting involving police.

He had been sought on charges of murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony; possession of a deadly weapon to a prohibited person, a Class ID felony; and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony; a Class IC felony. The woman killed in the shooting was identified as Saunders' aunt. Police had also been investigating a shooting in which Saunders had allegedly shot another woman in the foot earlier this month.

