McGrew woman charged with stealing puppies, security camera

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's deputies arrested a McGrew woman on Wednesday, Aug. 3, charging with stealing several puppies and a security camera from different residences.

According to court documents, a McGrew resident called authorities around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The caller alleged Catherine Salazar, 69, to have possibly stolen a large dog and several puppies from house in McGrew.

Approximately 40 minutes later, a call came in from a rural Gering couple about a woman stealing a home security camera from their front porch.

The residents of the home were out of town at the time, but were alerted by their home security system that someone had removed their security camera. Through their phones, the residents were able to see a woman move a bench to reach the camera, remove the camera, and place it inside a potato chip bag.

The residents were able to see the woman's vehicle through the camera feed, describing it as a gray mini-van — later identified as a Kia Sedona — pulling a junk-laden trailer.

The documents report that Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s officers quickly located the vehicle and pursued it westbound on Highway 92, but the driver did not stop. Officers eventually halted the vehicle using spike strips just before the highway’s intersection with Highway 71.

According to court documents, deputies recognized the driver as the same woman from the surveillance footage and also found a large female Canary Mastiff dog in the passenger seat. The woman was identified as Catherine Salazar.

Salazar told deputies that she had visited the rural Gering home to purchase duck eggs, and had removed the security camera but did not steal it. However, the deputies allegedly located the camera inside a potato chip back inside her van. Deputies also reported that they found marijuana and a marijuana pipe inside the trailer attached to the van.

One deputy got in contact with the owners of the dogs who said they were stolen earlier that morning. Some of the puppies were just one day old.

The deputies drove to Melbeta and were able to find 10 more puppies in the backyard of a house on County Road 29. The dogs were returned to their McGrew residence and reunited with their mothers and owners.

Salazar has been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking and 12 counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. She was also charged with 12 counts of felony animal abuse, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman is also charged in another case in which she is alleged to have attempted to take kittens on July 28. She is charged with attempted theft by taking, a misdemeanor, in that case. The woman told officers that she was attempting to rescue the animals and get them vaccinations.