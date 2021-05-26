Medical professionals, law enforcement seeing dangerous counterfeit opioids

SCOTTSBLUFF – A trend in opioid use that has developed over the past couple of weeks has local medical professionals and law enforcement officials expressing concerns over public safety.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group (W.I.N.G.) has received information of a number of incidents that can be attributed to counterfeit prescription opioid pills, such as hydrocodone or oxycodone. Intelligence obtained by W.I.N.G. indicates the presence of the counterfeit pills has increased substantially in the area.

“If you would compare it to a legitimate hydrocodone pill that you get in a prescription, it looks the same,” Overman said. “But they are counterfeit. They contain fentanyl.”

Regional West Emergency Department Medical Director Troy Dean, MD, FACEP, FAAEM, said the ER has seen an increase recently in the number of individuals being treated for complications associated primarily with the use of the pills suspected to be contaminated with fentanyl.

“We’ve seen a number of opioid cases that require intervention to reverse the effects of the opioids,” Dr. Dean said. “Those effects can include a significant change in mental status and respiratory depression to where you’re no longer breathing, which can lead to death.