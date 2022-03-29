Minatare man accused of third-degree sexual assault

Authorities arrested a Minatare man Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl under his care.

John Wagner, Jr., 70, has been charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony, in Scotts Bluff County Court.

According to court documents, the girl lived with Wagner and his wife from May 2019 until August 2020. The documents say she told a therapist, and later forensic investigators, that Wagner allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times whenever she got in trouble. She also accused Wagner of revealing himself to her.

While searching Wagner’s premises after serving his arrest warrant, officers with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and Minatare Police Department allegedly discovered several weapons-related items in his bedroom, which Wagner is prohibited from possessing because he has previous felony convictions, leading to additional charges in a separate case. Officers allege they found a shotgun and shotgun shells, more than an ounce of marijuana and several knifes with blade lengths of more than 3 1/2 inches.

He has also been charged with possessing a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony; possessing a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; and possessing marijuana over 1 ounce to 1 pound, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Preliminary hearings for both cases has been scheduled in Scotts Bluff County Court for Thursday.

