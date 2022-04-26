Minatare man arrested after alleged sex assault on minor

A Minatare man faces charges after being arrested on accusations of sexually assaulting a child.

According to Scotts Bluff County Court records, Nile Poor Bear, 47, is accused of assaulting a then-14-year-old girl at her mother’s home sometime in 2020. He has been charged with sexually assaulting a child between the ages of 12 and 16, a Class 1B felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police began an investigation after receiving a child abuse intake in October 2021. A 14-year-old girl had alleged she had been inappropriately touched by a man she identified as a friend of her mother.

In November 2021, police made contact with the Lincoln Police Department, where the child now lived in a facility and had made a disclosure of abuse. A Lincoln investigator interviewed the girl, who detailed the sexual assault by the man, who she told police she had not known prior to the assault. She alleged that the assault had taken place at her mother’s Scottsbluff home. She told police she had fallen asleep in a basement room when she awoke to a man assaulting her. The girl told police that she yelled for her mom, who kicked the man out. The girl told police that her mother told her the man’s name, which the girl provided to police, as well as a description.

Police knew the man from previous contacts, identifying him as Poor Bear. The girl identified Poor Bear from a photo array in January 2022 as the man she alleged had assaulted her.

As part of their investigation, police also interviewed the girl’s mother, who told police that she has a troubled memory and did not recall the incident her daughter described. However, she told police she was aware that her daughter had alleged she had been assaulted by Poor Bear. The girl’s grandmother had also known that the girl had made disclosures, but had not reported those allegations to police.

A warrant for Poor Bear’s arrest was issued in February 2022 and he was taken into custody on April 25. Bond in the case is set at $400,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, at the Scotts Bluff County courthouse.

If Poor Bear is convicted, the charge is punishable by a minimum of 20 years in prison and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Maunette Loeks, Star-Herald, contributed to this report.

