 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested a Minatare police officer on accusations that he stole weapons from the department.

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

Bryan Martinez

The patrol released that Gering resident Bryan Martinez, 32, had been arrested at his residence Tuesday afternoon on charges of theft by unlawful taking and issuing or passing a bad check.

Cody Thomas, of the NSP, said the investigation began in January when a local retailer informed the NSP that Martinez had written a bad check. The NSP learned several firearms were missing from the Minatare Police Department and allege Martinez sold three such firearms to a local pawn shop.

Martinez, who has served with other agencies in the area, is also employed by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas said. An investigation is still ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

Local firefighters help battle Wellfleet blaze near North Platte

Local firefighters help battle Wellfleet blaze near North Platte

Eleven local firefighters from Gering, Morrill, Minatare and Banner County are among those battling a massive wildfire south of North Platte. As of Wednesday, the fire had encompassed about 1,000 acres several miles east of U.S. Highway 83 near Echo Road, according to the North Platte Telegraph.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: A difficult journey for surrogate parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News