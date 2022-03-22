Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested a Minatare police officer on accusations that he stole weapons from the department.

The patrol released that Gering resident Bryan Martinez, 32, had been arrested at his residence Tuesday afternoon on charges of theft by unlawful taking and issuing or passing a bad check.

Cody Thomas, of the NSP, said the investigation began in January when a local retailer informed the NSP that Martinez had written a bad check. The NSP learned several firearms were missing from the Minatare Police Department and allege Martinez sold three such firearms to a local pawn shop.

Martinez, who has served with other agencies in the area, is also employed by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas said. An investigation is still ongoing.

