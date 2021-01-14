 Skip to main content
Missing man died in crash
Justin Santos

The search for a missing young man has ended after his body was found at a crash site.

The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies throughout Scotts Bluff County had spent Wednesday evening and Thursday searching for Justin Santos. The man had been reported missing after he had not arrived at Camp Rock. He had been traveling from La Grange, Wyoming, to Redington, Nebraska, on Highway 88. He was last seen driving a silver 2007 Toyota Sienna van.

Cody Thomas, of the Nebraska State Patrol, confirmed the man had been found deceased at a crash site between Highway 71 and Redington on Highway 88. 

 

