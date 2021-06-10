Mitchell man killed in crash

MITCHELL — The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed a 74-year-old Mitchell man died as the result of a crash on Highway 26 Wednesday.

Salvador Zambrano, 74, of Mitchell, died at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover that occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Highway 26 near mile marker 18, Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said. The crash scene was just east of Sunflower Oil Road, which is four miles east of Mitchell.

Thomas said that Zambrano had been the passenger in a vehicle driven by Dora Zambrano, 66, of Mitchell. Dora Zambrano had been traveling west in a Chevrolet Silverado when her vehicle entered into the median, crossed into the eastbound lanes, she overcorrected backed into the media and the vehicle rolled.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and a preliminary investigation determined that neither were wearing a seatbelt.

Dora Zambrano suffered serious injury and she was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance.

Deputies with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department also responded. Mitchell Fire Department was also on scene.

