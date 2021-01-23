Mitchell Police Department transitioning as changes in chief role underway

Asked to reflect on those initial months of switching from an investigator position at the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department to heading a department, Cotant says he can admit that “I kind of got overwhelmed at everything that was thrown at me.”

Most police officers don’t understand the administrative duties of a position, he said, and it wasn’t until he was also in that position that he did.

“We think we know what goes into being the boss, but we don’t,” he said, echoing a sentiment of many a police chief or administrator.

State reporting, managing a department with just three officers at the time and other duties that he found himself doing without the training of previous administration took some time to adjust to doing. He said a Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy for supervisors as well as help from the Nebraska Crime Commission were helpful during that transition period.

During his tenure, the department has increased from three police officers to seven. The department currently has four full-time and two part-time officers. A third part-time position is vacant.

Not having enough manpower was one of the first issues that Cotant said were addressed when he became police chief, with the approval of the council to add additional personnel.