Morrill County teen killed in rollover Saturday

A teen boy died Saturday of injuries suffered in a rollover that occurred six miles northeast of Bridgeport, Morrill County Attorney Travis Rodak released Sunday.

In a press release, Rodak said Morrill County authorities were dispatched at about 8 p.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash on County Road 101. He said two teen boys, ages 17 and 16, were returning home from work and traveling south on county road 101 when the driver approached a curve and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Regional West Medical Center, where he was treated and released. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries suffered in the crash. The identity of neither teen were released.

Rodak said restraints appeared to be in use and neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor.

The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, Morrill County ALS, Broadwater Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, and Air Link assisted at the scene.