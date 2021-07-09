Morrill man charged with rape, assault

According to an arrest affidavit, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Webb Road on July 5, at about 9:24 a.m., after receiving a report of domestic assault. Deputies made contact with a woman who had visible injuries and the woman was checked by emergency medical providers. She was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

A deputy made contact with the woman as part of the investigation. The woman alleged she had been assaulted by Williams, who she identified as her ex-boyfriend, and who had refused to let her leave the home during the assault.

She told the deputies that on July 4, she and Williams had gone to a family gathering. They had returned to the home and the woman advised she had been in the shower when Williams came in and asked to look through her phone. She said she told Williams she had downloaded a social media dating app a few days prior. She alleged he suddenly smashed her phone against the wall and began attacking her, grabbing her by the hair and swinging her around while striking her in the face. She described being pinned against the bath tub and Williams choking her, causing her to suffer difficulty breathing.