Morrill man charged with rape, assault

A Morrill man is accused of raping and assaulting a 22-year-old woman.
Phaezon Williams, 25, has been charged with first-degree forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony; assault by strangulation, a Class IIIA felony; third-degree domestic assault, a Class I misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class III misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Webb Road on July 5, at about 9:24 a.m., after receiving a report of domestic assault. Deputies made contact with a woman who had visible injuries and the woman was checked by emergency medical providers. She was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.
A deputy made contact with the woman as part of the investigation. The woman alleged she had been assaulted by Williams, who she identified as her ex-boyfriend, and who had refused to let her leave the home during the assault.
She told the deputies that on July 4, she and Williams had gone to a family gathering. They had returned to the home and the woman advised she had been in the shower when Williams came in and asked to look through her phone. She said she told Williams she had downloaded a social media dating app a few days prior. She alleged he suddenly smashed her phone against the wall and began attacking her, grabbing her by the hair and swinging her around while striking her in the face. She described being pinned against the bath tub and Williams choking her, causing her to suffer difficulty breathing.
The woman told deputies that Williams forced her to perform oral sex in the bathroom and then being forced into the bedroom. At some point, she said she had gone into her child’s room, planning to sleep there, when Williams sat outside the room, with knives, and forced her back into the bedroom. She said she located a pair of pliers that she had used earlier in the day, keeping them with her in case he attacked her again.
On the morning of July 5, she told deputies, the man verbally harassed her and then threw shoes at her. She said she struck him with the pliers, then took off running out the front door to a neighbor’s home where she was described as being able to take shelter and contact police.
Deputies interviewed Williams on July 6 and he was arrested after the interview. He has been arrested and jailed at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. He posted 10% of $75,000 bond Friday after being arraigned on charges in Scotts Bluff County Court.