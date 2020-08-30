Mother concerned that plea agreement doesn’t give her son justice

As a Scottsbluff woman prepares for a Sept. 11 court hearing, she is left feeling alone in a pursuit of justice for the man who seriously injured her son in a crash earlier this year.
The court hearing weighing on Sarah Walgren is the sentencing hearing of Jacob Gompert, 21, of Bayard. Gompert recently pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, in connection with a Sept. 18, 2019, crash that injured then-12-year-old J.P. Walgren.
The boy suffered a crushed pelvis and other injuries. After the crash, JP was hospitalized in Colorado for two months and attended rehabilitation there before being able to finally return home in November 2019.
The crash occurred as Gompert and another man were allegedly racing down Broadway in the early evening hours, shortly before 6 p.m. J.P. had been crossing the street at the time of the crash when he was struck by Gompert’s vehicle.
His mother, Sarah, says Gompert’s plea agreement in the case has left her and her family in the place of having to argue for a stiff sentence when the man appears in court next month.
JP’s RECOVERY
Sarah said she is thankful and feels blessed that her son, J.P., survived the crash that could have killed him.
However, she said, her son continues to struggle on a daily basis, and will struggle for the rest of his life.
“I’m happy, we were blessed. We were 100 percent blessed in everything, but he is definitely still struggling.”
J.P. “didn’t just suffer a fracture,” Sarah says. “His pelvis was absolutely destroyed.”
Doctors expect he’ll also suffer from pain associated with the injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle at speeds that exceeded 60 miles per hour.
The boy can’t “get to a point where he is healthy,” she said, saying he has been to the hospital as he recovers for dehydration, struggles to gain weight, suffers dizziness and feeling faint.
J.P. did return to school, gradually in phases and needing assistance for things like opening doors, before the pandemic required students to work remotely. Over the summer, he enjoyed activities, like camping or riding a bike, he is not able to do them at the levels he was able before he had been injured.
“He is very fragile,” she said, and “is still healing. It’s been hard for him. When he is able to do things, he can’t last.”
The young boy, who doesn’t live far from where the crash occurred, has also struggled with trauma and fear, particularly of vehicles. She made arrangements for the boy to be dropped off early and picked up early, aiming to minimize him being around a large amount of vehicles, with the boy worried about getting struck as he struggles to walk quickly or just being around vehicles. He only wants to ride in vehicles with certain people or uses certain pathways to walk. He avoided using Broadway, where he was struck, after the crash, but recently celebrated using Broadway once again.
“It was an accomplishment for him to cross the street,” she said. “That is crazy for a 13-year-old kid.
LOOKING FOR JUSTICE
Since the crash that injured J.P., Walgren says she and her son have been following the case, anticipating the day that J.P. would get justice.
For Sarah, that picture included Gompert going to trial and taking responsibility for the crash that injured her son. Gompert is accused of traveling in excess of 60 miles down Broadway as he and another man, Truen Henderson, 24, of Alliance, raced each other on Broadway. Henderson is accused of traveling more than 50 miles per hour.
According to a search warrant affidavit, Gompert attempted to stop the vehicle prior to the impact. His vehicle left 230 feet of skid marks at the scene. Surveillance footage also shows his vehicle driving at a high-rate of speed just prior to the crash.
Sarah learned that Gompert was being offered a plea deal just hours before Gompert was to appear for a pre-trial conference in July. She imagined Gompert standing trial, with she and J.P. able to be a voice for the boy and his family.
She knew that misdemeanors in the case would be dismissed as part of the plea agreement, but says she thought he’d admit guilt during the hearing. He pleaded no contest, which Sarah views as him not taking responsibility for the crash.
“He continues to say that I’m not guilty of this,” she said. “In exchange for a stand of silence.”
Gompert has been found guilty. The prosecution has agreed to stand silent as a part of the plea agreement, which means Jessica Laughlin, prosecutor with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, won’t argue a specific sentence for Gompert.
J.P. “has been waiting, waiting and waiting,” Sarah said. “‘What is going to happen to this person who almost killed me?’”
When the family has appeared at the pre-trial conference, she said, they were anxious, while they felt Gompert was “cool as a cucumber,” laughing and talking.
PLEA AGREEMENTS, A PART OF THE PROCESS
Laughlin, a deputy attorney, is prosecuting the case against Gompert. She answered questions for the Star-Herald about the plea agreement process, without specifically answering questions about Gompert’s case.
With five attorneys on the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office staff, at any one time, prosecutors are juggling 200 to 300 cases that are actively moving through the system. Also, the Scotts Bluff County Court system, like many others, only has a set number of days each month that are allocated to jury trials.
“It would be impossible for every one of those cases (200 to 300 cases prosecutors oversee) to go to trial,” Laughlin said, acknowledging that plea deals are a part of the justice system. As for trials, she said, “we don’t have that many days in the year.”
As of July, Scotts Bluff County had 1,500 cases in district and county courts, just halfway through the year.
Laughlin, who said she averages three to four jury trials a month, in county court, and she estimated she has a bench trial, which is a trial before a judge, once every three months.
There are a variety of reasons that prosecutors may offer a plea agreement, generally dismissing some of the charges in exchange for a plea of guilty from a suspect.
At times, she said, it is because of problems with the evidence or difficulty in explaining the crime to a jury.
“When you first start out as an attorney, plea deals are really difficult,” Laughlin said. “Over time, you start to learn how cases are going to play out, what kind of sentences people are going to get. You start to learn how to approach a case.”
The state is also weighing the resources that have to go into prosecuting a case.
“Because we are the state of Nebraska, and we are doing this on behalf of the people of the state of Nebraska, there’s a huge cost to a jury (trial) and a huge cost (to bring in) witnesses).”
Prosecutors weigh those factors in deciding whether or not to offer a plea agreement, particularly if they believe the outcome of the case won’t be affected negatively.
“We also know that the number of charges doesn’t equate to a certain sentence all the time,” she said.
For example, if a person has a driving under the influence charge, Laughlin said may reduce by dismissing a charge of refusing to submit to chemical tests. Prosecutors may offer to reduce the charge to a lower level offense, which she said doesn’t make a significant difference in sentencing.
“We know that the number of charges doesn’t equate to a certain sentence all of the time,” Laughlin said. “At the end of the day, their punishment will be the same.”
STANDING SILENT
As the prosecutor will stand silent at sentencing, Sarah feels that the family has lost its representation in court. Lauglhin said that though the prosecutor works with the victims, trying to involve them in the process, prosecutors are representing the state, not the victim.
“We really try and engage the victims early in the process, getting them into our office and having an interview with them,” she said.
Laughlin said she tries to explain the process to victims, including that plea agreements and even dismissals could occur during a case.
Due to the agreement, Sarah says, the family is tasked with an additional burden: collecting victim impact statements to give the judge that state their opinions and feelings on what the sentence should be. The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office does have a victim advocate, who can provide some assistance with helping with the victim impact statements, but not the help that Sarah feels is needed. The victim impact statement is submitted to the probation office, which will do a pre-sentence investigation that is submitted to the judge.
“Now the burden is on us, my family, my friends and the community, if they would, to describe how this impacted not only JP, but our family,” she said. “There are so many people who were a part of this and they were because it was so severe.”
The community is impacted by Gompert’s act, as well, Sarah said. Racing activity, particularly popular on Broadway, continues to be a hazard to public safety that she doesn’t feel is adequately addressed by law enforcement. She is hoping some advocacy organizations in the community will step forward to provide impact statements as well. She is urging people to send statements to the victim advocate at the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office or to her directly.
Sarah had hoped to get some statements of support from law enforcement who investigated the crash. However, according to Sarah, she has been told that they are unable to offer their statements due to the plea agreement.
“These are the people who were there, they responded to the crash. These are the people it affected, too,” she said.
NO DIFFERENCE
For her part, Laughlin said that she doesn’t find prosecutor statements to make a difference during the sentencing hearing.
“Personally, as an attorney, I value accountability,” she said of plea agreements. “I don’t think I’m alone in that.”
The form that plea agreements take typically depend on the defense attorney, she says, with the request for prosecutors to stand silent often made. It’s a point she is often willing to concede, she said, as judges would be weighing the police reports, the defendant’s criminal history, evidence that may have come forward in pre-trial hearings, and statements gathered as part of the pre-sentence investigation.
Whether or not she stands at the podium, arguing for a sentence, Laughlin said she feels that judges have decided the general direction of a sentence before the hearing.
“I don’t have the voice of the victim,” she said. “A lot of times, when I do give a sentencing argument ... we talk about the things that the judge has already read.
“It doesn’t matter what I say,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what the defense attorney says that day.”
Laughlin calls those moments in a courtroom that make a difference with the judge, “Perry Mason moments.” She said she has never had one of those moments at sentencing.
ENOUGH?
Gompert isn’t the only person charged in the crash that injured J.P. A second man, Truen Henderson, has also been charged in connection with the crash.
Henderson’s case is currently set for trial on Sept. 29. Gompert is among the witnesses who have been subpoenaed to testify, as agreed upon in the plea agreement. Henderson has been charged with aiding and abetting a Class IIA felony. which is a Class IIA felony, and reckless driving, second offense, a Class II misdemeanor.
Henderson has not lost his license due to the crash, Sarah says.
On occasion, after a suspect is convicted, they will be remanded into custody. In Gompert’s case, he was allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing.
After the crash, Gompert was not immediately arrested, and Sarah is upset that he remains free on bond even after a guilty verdict. Court records show that Gompert had been arrested almost two months after the accident. He posted bond five days later and has been free on bond since, awaiting trial and now sentencing.
He also retains his driver’s license. His driver’s record includes convictions for careless driving and driving under suspension. He has had his license suspended twice. His license has been reinstated just two months prior to the crash. Though he may lose his license at sentencing, Sarah doesn’t believe he should be allowed to drive today.
“He is living a completely free and normal life and he has been since that day,” she said.
He has enjoyed freedom, family and even holidays, she said.
Gompert’s sentencing will be held just a few days short of the year anniversary of the crash that seriously injured JP. Sarah worries that the victim impact statements, all written, won’t be enough. Unable to express themselves in person, she says, minimizes the impact of anything the family can offer. She particularly is concerned about JP’s voice being lost in the process. Already a quiet and shy boy, she says, she can’t imagine a 13-eyar-old boy being asked to express his emotions in written form.
“We don’t have the option of speaking to the judge,” she said. “It makes it even more difficult. How can you write about this? A lot of it you can’t put into words. You have to be able to speak it. You have to be able to show it. We don’t get that option.”
And, perhaps, from Sarah’s view, that is the biggest crime of all. “My son had a near death experience. Had to completely relearn basic bodily functions, relearn how to walk, stuck, trapped in his own body for months, undergoing serious process, while Jacob Gompert were living completely normal lives, with no consequences.”
The Star-Herald reached out several times to Gompert, via telephone, social media and email. He did not reply seeking comment on the case.