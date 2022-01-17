Mother, daughter killed in crash near Hemingford

A Crawford woman and her daughter from Chadron were killed around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, when their vehicle collided with another near Hemingford. According to public relations director Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol, Hattie Hanks, 53, of Crawford was driving eastbound in a Honda Pilot with her daughter Rylee Hanks, 27, and an infant passenger. Thomas said the Pilot crossed the center line of Highway 71 and crashed into a westbound Ford F-150 some 15 miles west of Hemingford. Hattie and Rylee Hanks were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
The infant passenger in the Honda was transported to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was also taken there with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Thomas said the crash remains under investigation.
Hattie Hanks was the owner of Excellence in Crawford and the Outback Beauty Salon in Harrison.