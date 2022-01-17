 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mother, daughter killed in crash near Hemingford
0 Comments

Mother, daughter killed in crash near Hemingford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Crawford woman and her daughter from Chadron were killed around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, when their vehicle collided with another near Hemingford. According to public relations director Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol, Hattie Hanks, 53, of Crawford was driving eastbound in a Honda Pilot with her daughter Rylee Hanks, 27, and an infant passenger. Thomas said the Pilot crossed the center line of Highway 71 and crashed into a westbound Ford F-150 some 15 miles west of Hemingford. Hattie and Rylee Hanks were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The infant passenger in the Honda was transported to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was also taken there with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Thomas said the crash remains under investigation.

Hattie Hanks was the owner of Excellence in Crawford and the Outback Beauty Salon in Harrison.

christopher.borro@starherald.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News