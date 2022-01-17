Mother, daughter killed in crash near Hemingford

A Crawford woman and her daughter from Chadron were killed around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, when their vehicle collided with another near Hemingford. According to public relations director Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol, Hattie Hanks, 53, of Crawford was driving eastbound in a Honda Pilot with her daughter Rylee Hanks, 27, and an infant passenger. Thomas said the Pilot crossed the center line of Highway 71 and crashed into a westbound Ford F-150 some 15 miles west of Hemingford. Hattie and Rylee Hanks were both pronounced deceased at the scene.