Murder suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation

A Torrington man accused of killing his girlfriend has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Goshen County Judge Patrick Korell ordered Sean Pettus to be evaluated by the Wyoming State Hospital Criminal Justice Service from the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston on an outpatient basis at the discretion of the staff at the hospital, according to documents filed June 2 in the Eighth Judicial District .

The exam is for observation treatment and a report is due to the court within 60 days.

Pettus, who is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Madison Cook on April 20 and also accused of starting a fire at a business he leased and an adjoining business on East Valley Road, stealing a local woman’s Ford Taurus, stealing items from her car.

Pettus’ attorney, public defender Jonathan Foreman, had sought the mental health evaluation, arguing he believed reasonable cause existed that his client suffered a mental illness or deficiency.

The evaluation should offer an opinion as to whether Pettus has a mental illness or deficiency, as well as whether he is able to comprehend his position to understand the nature of or the object to the proceedings against him, participate in his defense in a rational manner and to cooperate with his counsel.

The court could also use recommendations to determine if Pettus should be detained in a designated facility for treatment, or if mentally fit, be detained in usual detention facility, such as a jail.