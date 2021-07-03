Nearing time to hang up his duty belt

“We’ve continually added items to the belt over the years. I actually wear suspenders now because it’s so heavy.”

THE TOOPER HAT

Asked about the characteristic trooper hat that he wears, and puts on each time he makes a stop, Baer seems surprised when asked about the hat.

“It’s become part of me, I guess,” he said, only mentioning it was easier to put on when getting out of the car when the state patrol drove the once-popular Crown Victoria cars.

Like the hat, being a trooper is part of who Baer is. When reflecting on his career, he said he hopes that he has made a difference during his 24 years as a trooper, whether that is as a sergeant training fellow troopers, volunteering in the community or in his daily interactions with the public. For younger troopers, he said, he hopes to pass on to them insight from the experiences he has and help them have a successful career serving the state.

“I’ve enjoyed my time as a trooper,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of things that I really love. The challenge of everyday that you go to work. There is definitely a new challenge. And, we don’t always see the best side of people, but really, people is the bottom line for me on why I do this job.”