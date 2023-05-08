A California man faces charges in connection with a crash that killed a Sidney woman Friday.

Authorities arrested Gurjeet Singh, of Fresno, California, on a charge of motor vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed Lori A. Wiens, 48, of Sidney, according to information released by Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub. The crash occurred at Link 17J and Old Post Road in Friday afternoon. People familiar with the community know the road as the intersection near McDonald's and Walmart.

Two teen girls who were passengers in Wien's vehicle were transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries. One of the girls was transported to Colorado for further treatment and Schaub said she was considered to be in stable condition Monday. The other girl was treated for her injuries and released.

Singh had been the driver of a semi-tractor trailer that struck a four-door car being driven by Wiens. He is being held at the Cheyenne County Jail.

During the investigation of the crash, authorities closed the northbound lane of Link 17J and traffic was restricted on both lanes of Old Post Road. The Sidney Police Department, Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, Nebraska State Patrol, Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, and Regional West Emergency Medical Services ambulance responded to the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a coroner investigation and Schaub said he has ordered an autopsy in the crash.