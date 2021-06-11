 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol investigating Highway 92 crash
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover that occurred Friday southeast of Gering.

Few details are available at this time, patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas told the Star-Herald. Preliminary investigators believe the driver of the vehicle to have been traveling eastbound, having crossed into the north ditch and having rolled before coming to rest in a canal near the roadway.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded after receiving a report of a vehicle in a ditch on the southeastern edge of Gering shortly after 9 a.m. The vehicle was located east of the Heartland Expressway bypass.

