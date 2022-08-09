 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol investigating Morrill County shooting
Nebraska State Patrol investigating Morrill County shooting

  • Updated
Troopers and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol are leading an investigation into a shooting that occurred at a residence near Broadwater.

Joseph Bennett

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, troopers were requested the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of Rodney Bennett, 57. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Joseph Bennett, 29, before troopers arrived, according to information released by the State Patrol. Rodney Bennett is reported to have been the father of Joseph Bennett.

The Nebraska State Patrol was requested to be the lead agency once it was learned the victim had died due to his injuries. Investigators were assisted by the Sidney Police Department and members of the WING Task Force.

An autopsy is planned as the investigation continues.

