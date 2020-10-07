Nebraska State Patrol seizes liquor from Cheema's Gas & Liquor

Activity at Cheema's Gas & Liquor, located at 2002 Ave. I, caught the attention of passers-by Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol were observed searching a vehicle, with Wyoming license plates, and hauling out boxes and individual bottles of whiskey and other alcohol. Cody Thomas, of the Nebraska State Patrol, confirmed that investigators were investigating violations of Nebraska liquor laws. During the search, he said, they seized 36 bottles of liquor suspected of being purchased in Wyoming and transported to the store for sale in Scottsbluff.

Kuldip Singh, 59, of Scottsbluff, is the owner of the establishment. He has been cited on four counts of transportation of liquor into the state of Nebraska, evading or attempting to evade a liquor tax, and acquiring liquor from someone other than a licensed dealer. The business, Cheema’s Gas and Liquor, will be referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for consideration of additional penalties, Thomas said.

According to Nebraska Liquor Control Commission online records, Singh owns other stores in Bridgeport, Rushville and Chadron. He also owns at least one liquor store in Wyoming.

