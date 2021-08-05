Nebraska State trooper Nicholas Goodwin dies

The Nebraska State Patrol family is mourning the sudden loss of Trooper Nicholas Goodwin. Trooper Goodwin, 37, died Thursday in Scottsbluff. He was a 14-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol and served in the Carrier Enforcement Division, stationed in Scottsbluff.

“Our entire Nebraska State Patrol family is grieving today,” Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a press release. “Trooper Goodwin was a dedicated public servant and a close friend to many of our teammates. Notably, Nick was a rock for our agency, as well as the family of Trooper Jerry Smith, upon Trooper Smith’s passing in 2019. Nick’s family, as well as Jerry’s family, are in our hearts at this sad time.”

Goodwin was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. NSP has requested that the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office conduct an investigation into the incident.

NSP asks for privacy for Goodwin’s family and for the NSP family as troopers grieve his loss, the patrol said in its release. Memorial services are pending.