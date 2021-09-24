Nebraska State Troopers arrest Washington woman

SIDNEY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 23-year-old Washington woman near Sidney Wednesday evening.
According to information from the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper observed a Volkswagen Jetta speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 69, near Sunol. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana, as well as more than 500 pills of ecstasy and several small containers which contained methamphetamine, codeine, THC, and pharmaceutical controlled substances.
The driver, Maya Givens, 23, of Puyallup, Washington, and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. They were both detained at the Cheyenne County Jail.
Also on Wednesday, Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in Cheyenne County and Scotts Bluff County.
During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted four vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to one vehicle throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.
In Scotts Bluff County, troopers discovered 28 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. Troopers placed two vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. No drivers were placed out of service.
In Cheyenne County, Troopers discovered 11 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. Troopers placed two vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. No drivers were placed out of service.
The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.
The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division.