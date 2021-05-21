Nebraska Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of Scottsbluff man

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of a Scottsbluff man sentenced to life in prison after he stabbed his girlfriend 37 times, killing her.
A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury convicted Lucio Munoz in November 2017 in the Dec. 30, 2016, death of his girlfriend, 48-year-old Melissa May. Munoz was sentenced to life imprisonment on a first-degree murder charge and 20 to 40 years in prison on a charge of use of a weapon to commit a felon.
Police had contact with Munoz and May on Dec. 30, 2016, at about 11:30 p.m., finding the woman to be highly intoxicated. Munoz had wanted the woman to make a report to police that she had been raped by a neighbor. The woman told police she did not want to make such a report. Hours later, police were called back to Munoz’s apartment, and he was taken to the emergency room as he had threatened to harm himself. After being discharged from the hospital, Munoz left town and police found May’s body in his apartment four days later after a property manager contacted police.
After trial, Munoz had sought post-conviction relief, a procedure that allows a defendant to raise issues post-trial that may have affected the outcome of the case. Munoz alleged that his trial counsel had been ineffective in failing to object to jury instructions and failing to challenge jurors for cause. A district court judge denied the motion for post-conviction relief, finding the allegations to be procedurally barred as Munoz failed to raise such issues on direct appeal.
In his appeal, Munoz also alleged trial counsel had failed to depose or interview potential witnesses that he said could have given him an alibi. Munoz had also traveled to Illinois after the woman’s death and in his appeal, he claims one of the witnesses could have provided testimony that would have given more knowledge about his desire to travel, “devoid of covering up, or having a scapegoat,” according to the ruling. The district court denied his claims regarding the two witnesses, as he had failed to assert any specifics regarding the testimony the witnesses could have given that would have been exculpatory evidence in his case. The court found there were no facts that showed that Munoz had an alibi, or what the alibi evidence would have been produced.
Munoz also asserted his attorney was ineffective for failing to suppress statements he had made to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies as he was transported back to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He did not elaborate in his motion on the statements that he believed should have been suppressed and the court denied his claim.
He also cited his attorney as being ineffective for failing to call or interview an expert witness to refute blood spatter evidence introduced at trial. A Wyoming investigator had examined the apartment, showing significant blood splatter in the bedroom where the murder occurred and also testifying that the person killing May would have been covered in significant amounts of blood that was washed off in the apartment’s bathroom. He also argued that the attorney should have entered evidence from an expert witness about his mental stability at the time of the woman’s death.
The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that the district court had been correct in denying Munoz’s motion of post-conviction relief or the direct appeal. The higher court agreed that when applicable, Munoz had failed to outline specifics about the evidence that would have been produced to exonerate him, and he failed to raise issues that demonstrated that counsel had been ineffective.