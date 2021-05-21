Nebraska Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of Scottsbluff man

In his appeal, Munoz also alleged trial counsel had failed to depose or interview potential witnesses that he said could have given him an alibi. Munoz had also traveled to Illinois after the woman’s death and in his appeal, he claims one of the witnesses could have provided testimony that would have given more knowledge about his desire to travel, “devoid of covering up, or having a scapegoat,” according to the ruling. The district court denied his claims regarding the two witnesses, as he had failed to assert any specifics regarding the testimony the witnesses could have given that would have been exculpatory evidence in his case. The court found there were no facts that showed that Munoz had an alibi, or what the alibi evidence would have been produced.