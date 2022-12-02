 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NSP: Gering man in 'stable condition' after shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska State Patrol investigating Gering shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol Major Case Unit respond to the 1200 block of M Street in Gering Thursday to investigate a shooting.

 FLETCHER HALFAKER, Star-Herald

The Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a man who allegedly shot at a Gering Police officer Thursday.

Investigators with the NSP are conducting the investigation into the shooting that involved an officer Thursday.

Gering officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of M Street at about 11:23 a.m., regarding a man, identified as Dannie Emrick, 53, making statements of self-harm. Preliminary investigation indicates that as officers were contacting Emrick, he allegedly pointed a firearm at officers. At that time, an officer discharged his service weapon multiple times, striking the Emrick. The officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid and he was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. According to the patrol, his condition is stable. 

The Nebraska State Patrol’s major crime unit has responded and is conducting the investigation. 

Personnel from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service and Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the scene.

Starting Saturday, there will be a new three-digit number to remember: 9-8-8, set up by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The hope is that this number will connect people with a response to mental health-related emergencies.
