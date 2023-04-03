The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which a Harrisburg man is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot as an officer attempted to serve a warrant Monday, according to information released by the Nebraska State Patrol

At approximately 6:25 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol was notified by the Banner County Sheriff’s Office of an incident in which a subject had died from a self-inflicted shooting. Investigators responded to the scene.

The incident occurred when the Banner County Sheriff was attempting to serve a protection order and an arrest warrant on a Harrisburg resident. After preliminary investigation, NSP investigators believe that as the sheriff was attempting to make contact with the subject at the residence, the man, identified as Kevin Wynne, 62, exited the rear of the residence. The sheriff then heard two gunshots. The sheriff, Zane Hopkins, then located Wynne deceased near a corral.

According to Scotts Bluff County Court records, charges of third-degree domestic assault had been filed against Wynne, stemming from a March 18 complaint investigated by the Gering Police Department.

The Banner County Attorney's Office has requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the investigation into the incident. An investigation is ongoing.