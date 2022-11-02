Numerous charges for Scottsbluff man who allegedly drove drunk, bit officer

A Scottsbluff man arrested Wednesday is facing a slew of charges after court documents report he became belligerent and uncooperative during and after his arrest.

Scottsbluff Police Department officers pulled over Stephen Lockman, 39, just after noon on Oct. 26 in the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue. They saw he had a suspended license before pulling him over.

Lockman got out of the vehicle and was informed he was under arrest for driving under suspension. Officers placed him in handcuffs and moved him to their patrol car. There, they noticed he had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Court documents show that Lockman refused to submit to a standardized field sobriety test and became aggressive with officers. He allegedly bit one officer on the hand and repeatedly became aggressive. He then refused to give a preliminary test of his breath for alcohol and threatened to “kill” one of the officers who arrested him.

Lockman was, according to the documents, taken to Regional West Medical Center and had to be sat in the emergency room. While there, he allegedly would not stop yelling, which caused one patient to yell at him.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a sample of Lockman’s blood to test for a DUI. The documents state he read the search warrant but refused to give a sample of his blood.

Lockman was charged with assaulting an officer and assaulting an officer with bodily fluids. He was also charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, making terroristic threats, refusal to submit to a breath test, refusal to submit to a chemical test and obstructing government operations.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.