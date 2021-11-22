Obstructing and refusing to aid police officers

Q. Can you get arrested for obstructing an officer if you never touch them?

A. Yes, you most definitely can. Nebraska state statute clarifies “a person commits the offense of obstructing a peace officer, when, by using or threatening to use violence, force, physical interference, or obstacle, he or she intentionally obstructs, impairs, or hinders the enforcement of the penal law or preservation of the peace by a peace officer or judge acting under color of his or her official authority or a police animal assisting a peace officer acting pursuant to the peace officer’s official authority.”

Obstructing a peace officer is a Class I misdemeanor and therefore an offense for which you can be arrested.

Not only is obstructing a peace officer an arrest-able offense but another thing worth mentioning is the refusal to aid a peace officer. If an officer asks for assistance and you unreasonably refuse or fail to aid the officer, it is a Class II misdemeanor.

