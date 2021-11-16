Officers conduct alcohol compliance checks in Scotts Bluff County

Area law enforcement officers recently completed an alcohol compliance check operation, recording a 6% non-compliance rate in Scotts Bluff County.

On Nov. 6, Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments checked 58 on and off-sale businesses throughout the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering with three businesses (6%) selling to underage purchasers, according to a press release from the Monument Prevention Coalition.

“Over the years, our agencies have remained committed to enforcing the underage drinking laws, and we intend to continue prioritizing such operations to protect the public from the consequences of underage drinking,” Officer Robert Gleim of the Gering Police Department said.

According to the release, three businesses, Flyover Brewery, Route 26 and Big Batt’s were found noncompliant during the most recent enforcement effort. Reports regarding the businesses are forwarded to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission in Lincoln.

Nine officers from the two agencies collaborated to check establishments throughout Scottsbluff and Gering.

These compliance checks were made possible in whole or part, from federal or state funds received from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, Division of Behavioral Health of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority. Eight young people with an average age of 17 participated with law enforcement to conduct the checks.