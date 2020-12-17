 Skip to main content
One dead in Gering fire
Authorities have confirmed firefighters found one person deceased in a Gering fire this afternoon (Thursday).

Firefighters responded to a home in the 1200 block of R Street at about 2:30 p.m. The Gering Fire Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department responded to the fire. 

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said, "There was one occupant that lived in the structure. We did find the occupant deceased in the structure. We have turned it over to the fire marshal's office as well as the Gering Police Department (for investigation)."

 

