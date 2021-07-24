One injured in East Overland crash

Scottsbluff Police investigated a one-vehicle rollover that occurred early Saturday morning.
One person, Joseph Montoya, 31, of Scottsbluff, was transported to Regional West Medical Center after being involved in a rollover in the 1300 block of East Overland at about 12:47 a.m., Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Andrew Soucie said. Three other individuals complained of pain and said they intended on seeking medical attention, but were not transported.
Soucie said three separate passenger vehicles were involved in a collision. An investigation determined an initial impact involved a 2002 Chrysler Concord driven by Montoya, which was traveling eastbound on East Overland Drive when he struck the rear of 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Joel Torres, 19, of Scottsbluff. Torres also traveling eastbound on East Overland Drive. Tores’ vehicle struck a sign at 1308 E. Overland drive and rolled.
Montoya’s vehicle veered off the roadway through the sidewalk area in front of a liquor store and then struck a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ignacio Rocha, 25, of Mitchell, that had just turned off East Overland drive onto 14th Avenue. Montoya’s vehicle than continued eastbound, glancing off a tree and striking a gas meter at the Eastwood Apartments at 1413 E. Ovverland Drive. The collision resulted in a gas leak and the residents of the apartment building were evacuated until the leak was contained.
The vehicles driven by Montoya and Torres were totaled, and towed from the scene, and Rocha’s vehicle sustained $4,000 in damages.
Torres’ vehicle had three occupants who complained of pain and stated they intended to seek medical attention, but they were not transported by ambulance. No one in Rocha’s vehicle was injured.
Soucie said East Overland was closed about an hour for investigation of the crash and cleanup. Charges are pending in the crash, but were not released to the media.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, Scottsbluff Fire, Valley Ambulance and Black Hills Energy also responded to the scene. Charges are currently pending.