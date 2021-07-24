One injured in East Overland crash

Scottsbluff Police investigated a one-vehicle rollover that occurred early Saturday morning.

One person, Joseph Montoya, 31, of Scottsbluff, was transported to Regional West Medical Center after being involved in a rollover in the 1300 block of East Overland at about 12:47 a.m., Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Andrew Soucie said. Three other individuals complained of pain and said they intended on seeking medical attention, but were not transported.

Soucie said three separate passenger vehicles were involved in a collision. An investigation determined an initial impact involved a 2002 Chrysler Concord driven by Montoya, which was traveling eastbound on East Overland Drive when he struck the rear of 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Joel Torres, 19, of Scottsbluff. Torres also traveling eastbound on East Overland Drive.​ Tores’ vehicle struck a sign at 1308 E. Overland drive and rolled.