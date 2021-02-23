One person injured in semi rollover

A 55-year-old Gering man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a semi rollover Tuesday.

Russell Beeman had been the driver in a crash at Highway 71 and 14th Street, which occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Sgt. Chris Baer said that Beeman, traveling in a 1995 Peterbilt semi, drove off the highway, rolling the semi and losing the 1,100 bushels of corn that he was hauling.

The semi, owned by Molitor Trucking, was totaled,

Valley Ambulance and Gering Fire responded, with Valley Ambulance transporting Beeman to Regional West Medical Center. He is listed in serious condition.

As crews finished up responding to the Highway 71 rollover, a second semi rollover was reported at mile marker 37 on Highway 71, which is near County Road 71 and at the base of the Wildcat Hills, Baer said. A semi, driven by Gambold Tserendorj, 63, of Aurora, Colorado, was blown over by high winds. At the time of the rollover, winds were ranging from 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Tserendorj didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash.

Later, the Nebraska State Patrol assisted at the scene of a second semi impacted by high winds at a Highway 71 exit on the expressway. That incident resulted in the exit being closed for at least a couple of hours, but no injuries were reported.

